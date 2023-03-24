Stormy Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Say goodbye to the sunshine of the work week... the weekend will bring a stark change starting early tomorrow morning. Overnight will bring the clouds and wind ahead of a cold front to move through during your Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the only thing this front is bringing is the stormy weather, not a change in temps! Meaning highs tomorrow will still reach (and likely exceed) the 80 degree mark. Although we have been watching this system for the potential of severe weather, it looks like the worst of it will still stay to our west, meaning only storms expected for the Valley - no severe weather at this time. Sunday will continue the gloomy, stormy trend with coverage at around 50-60%. Things stay consistent moving into the work week with highs in the upper 70s and stormy weather into Monday as another front approaches. This second one likely to bring more of a temp change! It may also bring strong storms, but we will decipher that a little closer to time. Some residual rain stays for Tuesday as well, but the cool down starts to take place and highs will fall back to the low 70s (seasonable). The rest of the week will be mostly dry, less a sprinkle here or there, but still a bit gloomy. The cooler air doesn’t stick around for long, with highs expected to be back in the upper 70s and low 80s by next Thursday. Rain also returns as we move into the next weekend, although it doesn’t look as widespread as this coming Saturday/Sunday.

