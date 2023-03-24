Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Stormy Weekend Ahead

Elise’s Forecast
A gloomy and stormy weekend ahead for the Valley.
A gloomy and stormy weekend ahead for the Valley.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Say goodbye to the sunshine of the work week... the weekend will bring a stark change starting early tomorrow morning. Overnight will bring the clouds and wind ahead of a cold front to move through during your Saturday afternoon. Unfortunately, the only thing this front is bringing is the stormy weather, not a change in temps! Meaning highs tomorrow will still reach (and likely exceed) the 80 degree mark. Although we have been watching this system for the potential of severe weather, it looks like the worst of it will still stay to our west, meaning only storms expected for the Valley - no severe weather at this time. Sunday will continue the gloomy, stormy trend with coverage at around 50-60%. Things stay consistent moving into the work week with highs in the upper 70s and stormy weather into Monday as another front approaches. This second one likely to bring more of a temp change! It may also bring strong storms, but we will decipher that a little closer to time. Some residual rain stays for Tuesday as well, but the cool down starts to take place and highs will fall back to the low 70s (seasonable). The rest of the week will be mostly dry, less a sprinkle here or there, but still a bit gloomy. The cooler air doesn’t stick around for long, with highs expected to be back in the upper 70s and low 80s by next Thursday. Rain also returns as we move into the next weekend, although it doesn’t look as widespread as this coming Saturday/Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Woman charged with aggravated assault for Harris County shooting
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug, gun crimes following traffic stop
Court proceeding for 2020 Columbus AutoZone stabbing to resume March 22
Suspect in Columbus AutoZone stabbing found guilty on all charges, sentenced

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Sunshine to End the Work Week but Storms Return for the Weekend
Derek Kinkade
Very Warm Friday; Storms Return for the Weekend
We climb back into the 80s today for the first time in a couple weeks!
Significantly warmer weather, Rain at times by the weekend