Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Sunshine to End the Work Week but Storms Return for the Weekend

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5am
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Conditions today look very similar to what we saw yesterday in the Valley. We are starting this morning off on a warm note in the upper 50s with dense fog lingering into the later morning hours. The fog and low-level clouds will begin to thin out by the lunchtime hour and turn mostly sunny jumping temperatures up to the low to mid-80s. The weather pattern shifts for the weekend with rain on the way.  This system bringing the wet weather will be stormy at times especially early Saturday morning into the afternoon. The risk of a tornado is still low but not zero, but pockets of gusty winds are the main threat to the Valley.  Sunday will feature stormy conditions at times as well but mainly a better coverage of rain. Temperatures for both weekend days will be in the 60s in the morning but warm into the upper 70s low 80s for the afternoon and evening. Peaking ahead to the workweek, the rain will be lingering into Monday and Tuesday but conditions dry up by Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooling off little by little each day next week bringing highs to the low 70s for Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests gang member for multiple warrants in several counties
Baxter Shurum
‘He was everything’: Grandmother of 19-month-old who died in Lee County house fire speaks
Muscogee County Sheriff's Office arrest
Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests man on drug, gun crimes following traffic stop
Antonio Isiah Key
Valley man arrested in Auburn following traffic stop
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview

Latest News

Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Derek Kinkade
Very Warm Friday; Storms Return for the Weekend
We climb back into the 80s today for the first time in a couple weeks!
Significantly warmer weather, Rain at times by the weekend
Temperatures are warming up the next few days. Rain & some storms return at times for the...
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go