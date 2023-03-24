Sunshine to End the Work Week but Storms Return for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Conditions today look very similar to what we saw yesterday in the Valley. We are starting this morning off on a warm note in the upper 50s with dense fog lingering into the later morning hours. The fog and low-level clouds will begin to thin out by the lunchtime hour and turn mostly sunny jumping temperatures up to the low to mid-80s. The weather pattern shifts for the weekend with rain on the way. This system bringing the wet weather will be stormy at times especially early Saturday morning into the afternoon. The risk of a tornado is still low but not zero, but pockets of gusty winds are the main threat to the Valley. Sunday will feature stormy conditions at times as well but mainly a better coverage of rain. Temperatures for both weekend days will be in the 60s in the morning but warm into the upper 70s low 80s for the afternoon and evening. Peaking ahead to the workweek, the rain will be lingering into Monday and Tuesday but conditions dry up by Wednesday. Temperatures will be cooling off little by little each day next week bringing highs to the low 70s for Wednesday.

