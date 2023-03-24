Suspect in Columbus AutoZone stabbing found guilty on all charges, sentenced

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man accused of stabbing an AutoZone worker has been found guilty of aggravated assault and possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony.

His legal team argued insanity in court for crimes that were considered racially motivated.

Two forensic psychologists take the stand in the case of Jayvon Hatchett.

He is accused of stabbing employee Michael Hunt at an AutoZone back in 2020.

On Tuesday, March 21, the prosecution said Hatchett knew what he did while stabbing Hunt with a steak knife multiple times in the back, neck and torso, despite desperate pleas for the victim.

Today, Dr. Christine Glacier said after interviews with Hatchett, his parents and his former girlfriend, he was later diagnosed with having schizoaffective disorder, which is a combination of symptoms of schizophrenia and mood disorder, such as depression or bipolar disorder.

The prosecution called its own forensic psychologists, who said that Hatchett had the mental capacity to commit the crime and presented evidence to the jury that Hatchett’s testimony changed over time awaiting trial.

“One point, Mr. Hatchett believing he could save the world, if it was sufficient to override your fear, to do this, but to him it was saving the world.”

A sudden change of events happened during proceedings when Hatchett decided not to take the witness stand, leaving the defense with only one witness, the forensic psychologist.

Hatchett was sentenced to 20 years for the aggravated assault charge and five years for the weapon charge.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.