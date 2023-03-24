Talbot man faces 15 years after pleading guilty to illegally possessing 26 guns

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Talbotton man accused of drugging women admitted to illegally possessing numerous firearms.

According to officials, 59-year-old David Gibson pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person in court to US District Judge Clay Land.

Based on documents and other evidence presented in court, the FBI searched Gibson’s residence on Nov. 14, 2022, as a part of a more extensive investigation that included the allegations of the defendant drugging women.

As a result, agents seized 26 firearms, which consisted of a mix of pistols, shotguns and rifles.

Gibson faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for June 14.

