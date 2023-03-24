Troup County announces proposed sanitation dumpsite changes

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A huge question in Troup County: trash. How is it collected? How much does it cost?

Trash was a hot topic at a special-called meeting Thursday afternoon. The county’s board of commissioners discussed proposed changes to garbage disposal in the area. Residents of Troup County had the opportunity to come out and voice their opinions on sanitation issues here in Troup County.

Troup County manager Eric Mosley says they have seen a huge increase in the cost of sanitation over the years. Mosley says the board of commissioners are looking at potential changes to save money and get the word out the the public at the meeting.

“They wanted to allow people an opportunity to voice their opinion prior to us making a decision,” says Eric Mosley.

Troup County residents filled the room - some people said they like using the dump sites and do not want to go to roadside pickup.

Troup County resident Jewell Albright says, “You close down those dumps, people are going to find a dump site and they’re going to find it probably in my backyard or along the highway. They will just throw their trash out.”

The board of commissioners told the public about three options they are currently looking into for the community:

1. Stay the course, and in that case, the cost for sanitation would continue to rise.

2. Utilize the convenience centers and allow the ‘pay as you go’ program to allow citizens to come and drop off garbage at convenience centers and they would pay to drop it off.

3. Provide an opportunity for a local hauler to come in and to take over sanitation for Troup County and each resident would have a curbside trash can that They would have to haul to the street or could be picked up behind their home

This is not the last time residents in Troup County will have an opportunity to come out and voice their opinions the county managers stating that another meeting will take place on April 4.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.