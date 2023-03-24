Business Break
World-renowned opera singer to perform at Rivercenter in Columbus

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -The Rivercenter for Performing Arts announced part of its lineup for next month.

Virginia Norman Classical Music Series is expected to begin as soon as classical pianist Lindsey Garritson wraps up with Melodies in the Fountain City.

Additionally, people will be able to see World Renowned Opera Singer Renee Fleming perform.

Fleming was the first classical performer to sing the National Anthem in the Super Bowl.

During her trip to Columbus, she is expected to have a panel to discuss and advocate for the power of music and how it can heal the mind of people suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s. Saturday, she will present the concert.

The upcoming series was made possible by the Virginia Norman Classical Endowment.

“This endowment enables the tickets to be affordable for families or folks who ordinarily would pass over this because of the cost of the ticket or the cost of travel. It really makes this type of very high-level talent accessible to the entire Columbus community,” said Rivercenter Director Norman Easterbrook.

Fleming has performed in all the major opera houses in the world, receiving five Grammy awards and the National Honor of the Arts Awards.

