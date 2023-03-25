Business Break
Auburn boy with rare brain malformation needs community’s vote in Great Bike Giveway

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A young boy in Auburn needs the community’s help to make his everyday life more accessible.

Six-year-old Emmett Belcher was born with a rare genetic brain malformation called heminmegaloencephaly.

Belcher’s mother says although Emmett went through brain surgery that had some severe impacts, he is still an adventurous little boy, and he needs your vote in the Great Bike Giveaway for an adaptive bike that would allow him the freedom to explore.

“He is very sensory seeking. He loves swinging, so I think it’s going to be amazing for him to be able to like go safe in a safe with us guiding the bike. It can be votes. It can be donations,” said Annie Campbell.

To vote or donate, click here.

