Rainy Weekend for the Valley with Strong Storms Expected

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend in the Valley will feature strong storms both today and tomorrow, but I do have good news for today. The rain will end by the afternoon hours and the sunshine will return. However, Sunday is a different story. Sunday will feature better coverage of rain throughout the day. Now severe conditions are still definitely possible today and tomorrow, but we are expecting mainly gusty winds from this system. The threat of an isolated tornado is very low but never zero! Temperatures for both weekend days will be in the 60s in the morning but warm into the upper 70s low 80s for the afternoon and evening. The rain coverage continues into the work week as we are expecting around a 60% coverage of rain Monday and Tuesday. The wet weather finally dries out by Wednesday, but when its all said and done the Valley should pick up 1-3 inches of rainfall by Tuesday. The rain should hold off to end next week with temps back in the upper 70s low 80s.

