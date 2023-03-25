Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Rainy Weekend for the Valley with Strong Storms Expected

Meteorologist McCord’s forecast
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This weekend in the Valley will feature strong storms both today and tomorrow, but I do have good news for today. The rain will end by the afternoon hours and the sunshine will return. However, Sunday is a different story. Sunday will feature better coverage of rain throughout the day. Now severe conditions are still definitely possible today and tomorrow, but we are expecting mainly gusty winds from this system. The threat of an isolated tornado is very low but never zero! Temperatures for both weekend days will be in the 60s in the morning but warm into the upper 70s low 80s for the afternoon and evening. The rain coverage continues into the work week as we are expecting around a 60% coverage of rain Monday and Tuesday. The wet weather finally dries out by Wednesday, but when its all said and done the Valley should pick up 1-3 inches of rainfall by Tuesday. The rain should hold off to end next week with temps back in the upper 70s low 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash occurred on March 23, near Schomburg Road and JR Allen Parkway in Columbus.
One dead following motorcycle wreck near Schomburg Rd. in Columbus
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
EXCLUSIVE: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with on-camera interview
Georgia businessman Nathan Millard died last month while on a business trip to Baton Rouge.
Ga. businessman hired prostitutes, used drugs before his death, warrants say
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
Columbus City Attorney’s Office releases copy of police chief’s severance package offer
WTVM Investigates: Red light cameras in Phenix City more for safety or city profit

Latest News

Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
Saturday Morning Weather On the Go
A gloomy and stormy weekend ahead for the Valley.
Stormy Weekend Ahead
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Friday Morning Weather On the Go
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Sunshine to End the Work Week but Storms Return for the Weekend