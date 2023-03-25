Business Break
Storms Sticking Around

Elise’s Forecast
Strong to severe storms throughout the day tomorrow.
Strong to severe storms throughout the day tomorrow.
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Quiet for most parts of the Valley this evening, but storms return early Sunday.

Coverage drops off for the overnight but increases as you get ready for Sunday activities.
Coverage drops off for the overnight but increases as you get ready for Sunday activities.

Highs really got up there this afternoon behind this morning’s rain, with Columbus topping out at 87 and other places in the Valley reaching the mid and upper 80s as well. The overnight will be mild and muggy, with the lows in the mid 60s for most. Clouds will stick around and rain will make a return with a few showers at times. The storms ramp back up early Sunday and stick around through the afternoon and overnight hours.

Level 2 out of 5 risk for the Valley throughout your Sunday.
Level 2 out of 5 risk for the Valley throughout your Sunday.

The Storm Prediction Center has put the Valley under a level 2 out of 5 risk for the day tomorrow. The greatest threats to us will continue to be hail and damaging wind gusts, but a tornado cannot be completely ruled out. Stay weather alert with us until Monday evening, because storms will continue to pop up until then.

A slight and brief cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday.
A slight and brief cool down for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Speaking of Monday, a cold front will be moving through bringing a little relief from the heat for the middle of next week. However, it won’t last long. Temps will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s by Thursday, and the rain will be on its way back again for the next weekend.

