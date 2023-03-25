Three Chattahoochee County Panthers sign to play at the college level

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - For many high school senior athletes, playing at the next level has always been a dream.

Friday afternoon, three seniors got the opportunity to turn those dreams into reality.

Chattahoochee County recognized three different athletes as they looked to continue their careers at the next level.

For football, Jaylen Brown was recognized, Brown will be signing with the University of Northwestern -St. Paul. Andravious Hall is also signing on to play football, he’ll be taking his talents to Faulkner University.

The school also recognized one of their star baseball players, Alexander Prevost will be taking his talents to the Carolinas. He’ll be attending Carolina University this fall.

“I was really skeptical about where I wanted to commit at first. But as soon as I took that visit up to Minnesota. And I went on campus, and I just saw the vibe. Then I want to better, I want to better. You know what I’m saying. I want to get closer to God. I just mess with the vibes from the coaches and everything, and I feel like it can really turn me into a better human being,” Jaylen Brown said.

“At the next level, I hope it will be better. And push it every day, while we’re working out. And play my best, and when the coach tells me to hit the hole or tackle somebody. I hope God gives me the strength to do everything I’m supposed to do,” Andravious Hall said.

“It was the first offer I got, and I accepted it. I just want to play at the next level. My love and stuff for the sport. Just to be there,” Alexander Prevost said.

Our signing coverage is sponsored by the Mike Hostillo Law Firm.

Congrats to Jaylen, Andravious, Alexander, and all of their families.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.