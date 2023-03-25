Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are dead following unrelated shootings late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.

Investigators responded to Brown Avenue before midnight Friday. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 39-year-old Natalie Bell was taken to Piedmont Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead from her wounds.

Bryan also confirms a woman was later shot and killed at her home on Joy Road.

CPD’s Violent Crimes Unit is investigating two separate, unrelated deadly shootings that happened overnight. The incidents occurred on Brown Ave. and Joy Rd. #cpdga — Columbus, Georgia Police Department (@CPDGA) March 25, 2023

Columbus police officers are investigating both shootings.

