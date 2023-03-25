Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two people are dead following unrelated shootings late Friday evening and early Saturday morning.
Investigators responded to Brown Avenue before midnight Friday. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirms 39-year-old Natalie Bell was taken to Piedmont Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. She was later pronounced dead from her wounds.
Bryan also confirms a woman was later shot and killed at her home on Joy Road.
Columbus police officers are investigating both shootings.
