Bluebelle Local Mercantile hosts spring kick-off event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Bluebelle Local Mercantile hosted a spring kick-off event Saturday afternoon.

Nearly a dozen food trucks and vendors were set up off Airport Thruway in Columbus on March 25. Hundreds of people came to taste the local food - the longest line being for the Georgia Food Truck Lobster Dogs. This food truck travels across the Peach State serving crab and lobster rolls.

Bluebelle Local Mercantile is hosting this event monthly throughout the year. You can also visit the shop, which houses dozens of local vendors’ items.

