Community gathers for 3rd annual Motorcycle Charity Ride to honor fallen

By James Giles
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Hundreds of people gathered to remember and honor the fallen.

This is the third year that memorial riders and volunteers held the event to honor Captain Jason Fuller and children from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch who died a few years back.

Along with memorializing the fallen, the goal is to also raise money to help support the youth in those ranches.

It’s been three years since the passing of Captain Jason Fuller and eight young girls from the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch.

“God just needed him a little bit more than we did.”

Fuller, a Chambers County deputy, died from natural causes while on duty. A few months later, the girls lives ended after a crash on I-65 in Alabama.

Life has gone on, but their memory has not been forgotten.

“We come together in his honor and memory to join together, to honor the memory of the girls that were lost and the girls that remain.”

Before his passing, Candy Miles with the Fuller Group says the deputy loved motorcycles and volunteering with the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches.

This marks the Fuller Groups Third annual Motorcycle Charity Ride - a fitting tribute not only for Fuller but to honor the eight lives who will never get to grow up.

“Not only are you remembering our children we lost, you’re helping us take care of the next generation of kids.”

The money they raise will go towards maintaining the ranches. They are a safe haven for neglected or abused children in need.

According to Michael Smith, chief executive officer for the group, the cost of caring for a child in their custody is around $50,000 a year. It’s help that is desperately needed when they only get $7,000 a year from the state.

“You have to realize the Alabama Sheriff’s Youth Ranches were not fully funded by any state or federal. We rely on donations in order to run our ranches. We have four ranches throughout the state now and without events like this, the ranches would not be here.”

The first year of the charity event, they raised $86,000. Organizers are hoping to hit that mark again this year.

