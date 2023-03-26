Damage from tornado reported in Troup County

Business Break
Rain in LaGrange Sunday morning
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A tornado likely touched down in Troup County Sunday morning around 7:00AM ET. Damage to trees and structures has been reported by local authorities.

The tornado warning impacted Troup, Harris and Meriweather county.

GDOT reports all lanes of I-85, north and southbound, are closed near the Kia Boulevard exit due to debris as of 7:30AM.

Additionally, northbound lanes of I-185 are closed near the US 27/Hamilton Road exit at mile post 38 as of 7:30AM.

A tornado watch is now in effect for several counties in our viewing area until 1PM ET Sunday.

The Troup County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook there are multiple reports of trees down, damage to houses and downed power lines.

The LaGrange Police Department stated multiple street lights are not working and urged people to stay home until repairs can be made.

