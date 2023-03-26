Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Tracking Severe Storms Tonight & Early Monday

Derek’s Forecast!
lightning generic
lightning generic(WILX)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A complicated forecast is setting up this evening and tonight with the potential for more rounds of rain and storms to impact the area with hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes. It appears that the hail and damaging wind threat will be highest this evening and tonight, but the tornado risk runs a little higher overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday. Be sure to stay close to a source of weather information - something that can wake you up in the middle of the night should there be additional alerts. The threat will end for all of us as we approach the lunch hour on Monday, and we should dry out a bit later in the day. Another shot of showers will move through on Tuesday, but we don’t expect any storms or severe weather. Highs may still reach the 80 degree mark on Monday, but look for upper 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows early Wednesday & Thursday mornings will be in the 40s in most spots - some of the coldest locations may find themselves in the 30s. We’ll start a warming trend by the end of next week with highs back in the mid 70s on Thursday and lower 80s by Friday. The next storm system will impact the area by next weekend with another front moving through Saturday into Sunday. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest on the timing and any threats with this system. Don’t expect a big cool-down after this rain moves out - highs should stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the weekend and into early next week.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Saturday shooting scene from Brown Avenue
Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
Two tigers captured after missing in Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Columbus Police Chief breaks silence with interview
Columbus City Attorney’s Office releases copy of police chief’s severance package offer
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Deep South tornadoes kill 26

Latest News

Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
The Valley is in the level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather today, and a few of our East Al...
ACTION DAY: Strong to Severe Storms are Expected Across the Valley Today
Strong to severe storms throughout the day tomorrow.
Storms Sticking Around
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Rainy Weekend for the Valley with Strong Storms Expected