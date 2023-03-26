Tracking Severe Storms Tonight & Early Monday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A complicated forecast is setting up this evening and tonight with the potential for more rounds of rain and storms to impact the area with hail, damaging winds, and the possibility of tornadoes. It appears that the hail and damaging wind threat will be highest this evening and tonight, but the tornado risk runs a little higher overnight and into the early morning hours on Monday. Be sure to stay close to a source of weather information - something that can wake you up in the middle of the night should there be additional alerts. The threat will end for all of us as we approach the lunch hour on Monday, and we should dry out a bit later in the day. Another shot of showers will move through on Tuesday, but we don’t expect any storms or severe weather. Highs may still reach the 80 degree mark on Monday, but look for upper 60s and lower 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Lows early Wednesday & Thursday mornings will be in the 40s in most spots - some of the coldest locations may find themselves in the 30s. We’ll start a warming trend by the end of next week with highs back in the mid 70s on Thursday and lower 80s by Friday. The next storm system will impact the area by next weekend with another front moving through Saturday into Sunday. We’ll keep you up to date with the latest on the timing and any threats with this system. Don’t expect a big cool-down after this rain moves out - highs should stay in the upper 70s and lower 80s for the weekend and into early next week.

