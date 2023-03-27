ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power lines.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, overhead power lines have fallen and are hanging just above the water’s surface on Lake Martin between Ridge Marina and Martin Dam. The repair time for the lines is currently undetermined and all boaters are being asked to avoid the area.

Troopers are currently on the scene working on marking off the area of the downed lines, ALEA added.

Alabama Power has also reported more than 30 broken poles, damaged infrastructure and transformers, and multiple spans of downed wire as a result of fallen trees and large limbs as a result of the severe storms.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.