ALEA: Boaters avoid area between Ridge Marina, Martin Dam

Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power...
Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power lines.(Jonathan Grass WSFA)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Boaters are being asked to avoid parts of Lake Martin after severe storms caused downed power lines.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, overhead power lines have fallen and are hanging just above the water’s surface on Lake Martin between Ridge Marina and Martin Dam. The repair time for the lines is currently undetermined and all boaters are being asked to avoid the area.

Troopers are currently on the scene working on marking off the area of the downed lines, ALEA added.

Alabama Power has also reported more than 30 broken poles, damaged infrastructure and transformers, and multiple spans of downed wire as a result of fallen trees and large limbs as a result of the severe storms.

