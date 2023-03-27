Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice

There is a traffic alert.
There is a traffic alert.(WNEM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - All roads and bridges in Chambers County should be considered impassable until further notice, according to the Chambers County Highway Department.

On March 27, beginning at 8 AM CST, members of the general public are advised that when roads and bridges become impassable, all travel should be suspended or delayed. 

Only emergency vehicles should travel on county roads and bridges until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
Two tigers captured after missing in Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari
Saturday shooting scene from Brown Avenue
Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers

Latest News

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
ST FRANCIS CENTER FOR DIGESTIVE DISORDERS
BUSINESS BREAK - ST FRANCIS CENTER FOR DIGESTIVE DISORDERS
A school bus.
Harris County School District cancels classes due to severe weather
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado