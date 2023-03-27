MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Macon County Monday is under investigation.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson could not divulge any details due to the ongoing investigation. He only said that someone called it in after finding the body near the Lee County line.

He could not say the gender, nor the cause of death.

Brunson said he hopes to release more information soon.

