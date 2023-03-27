Business Break
Body found in Macon County

A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.
A body was found in Macon County on March 27, 2023.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found in Macon County Monday is under investigation.

Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson could not divulge any details due to the ongoing investigation. He only said that someone called it in after finding the body near the Lee County line.

He could not say the gender, nor the cause of death.

Brunson said he hopes to release more information soon.

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

