Calmer Days Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The worst of the weather has made its way out of the Valley finally after wreaking havoc all weekend. Calmer weather is on the way!

Up to 10 inches of rain in places throughout the Chattahoochee Valley. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Flooding remains a huge concern as we go through the next few days with some of our northern counties seeing upwards of 8 inches within a 24 hour period. If you happen to live in any of these areas, remember to turn around and notify officials if you come across a flooded road, do not drive over it! Fortunately the rain will stay out of the picture and allow us to dry up for the next few days.

Dry through the end of the week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

In fact, minus the slim chance at a shower or two tomorrow we will stay dry through this coming Friday! Rain coverage increases for the next weekend though as another front moves towards the Valley.

Tuesday will be cooler and much drier. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The rest of this afternoon will include dry conditions and Tuesday will remain mostly dry with temperatures about 10 degrees cooler. The nice, seasonable weather stays into Wednesday but we will already start to make the warm up heading into Thursday, and see the 80s again by Friday.

