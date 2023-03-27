Columbus State University to celebrate Cody the Cougar’s 53rd birthday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Cody the Cougar is turning 53 this year but age hasn’t slowed him down one bit!

In honor of Cody’s birthday, Columbus State University is throwing a community-wide, softball-themed birthday bash for its beloved cougar mascot on Wednesday, April 12.

Attendees can join the celebration and watch the game for free at 5 p.m. - when the CSU softball team takes on the Georgia Southwestern Hurricanes at Cougar Field on main campus. During softball’s “Sea of Red” game, fans are encouraged to wear red.

“Of course, we’ll be singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to Cody during pauses in the game, and we’ll have other in-game activities for everyone to enjoy,” noted Katie Evans, CSU’s director of alumni engagement and executive director of the CSU Alumni Association.

In addition to on-site concessions, the CSU Alumni Association will provide free cupcakes and Icey Girl snow cones while supplies last. Inflatable activities will be available to children in attendance. Representatives from the Office of Admissions will be on-hand to answer questions about applying to and enrolling at CSU.

“Cody is going to be available to give all the hugs he can to his adoring fans,” said Cheer Coach Jimbo Davis. “For him, that’s the perfect way to celebrate any birthday.”

Cody the Cougar dates to 1970, when on April 17 the then-Columbus College student body voted the cougar as the university’s new official mascot. The university’s student newspaper, then called “The Saber,” reported on May 6, 1970, that students chose “Cougars” over “Titans” in a two-to-one campus-wide vote.

Cody the Cougar is officially part of the university’s cheer program.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.