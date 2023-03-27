Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus

Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus
Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus(Source: Parlor Doughnut Shop)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new doughnut shop is coming to Uptown Columbus this summer.

Parlor Doughnuts, a craft doughnut and coffee shop, is coming to Highside Market by late summer of 2023.

Parlor Doughnuts will offer a variety of layered doughnuts and specialty drinks. Parlor’s signature “Layered Doughnut” sets them apart from the traditional cake or yeast style.

Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus
Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus(Source: Parlor Doughnut Shop)

“There is nothing like our doughnut here in Georgia. From the first time I tried a layered doughnut at the Parlor Doughnut in Ft. Walton Beach, we have been actively planning to bring a Parlor Doughnut shop to this town,” said the franchisee.

The brand features more than 20 doughnut flavors ranging from the Plain Jane to Maple Pecan, to Cookies N’ Cream, Bourbon Caramel, and more. Each shop has its own local flavor as well.

Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus
Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus(Source: Parlor Doughnut Shop)

“We are also a specialty coffee shop where we will focus on quality customer service with a community feel,” said the franchisee.

“We’re excited to bring Parlor Doughnuts’ first Georgia location to Highside Market right here in the heart of the Columbus community,” said Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies.

Columbus is Parlor Doughnut’s first location in Georgia. Why? Because of the community and history!

“We want to embrace Fort Benning and the military history as well,” said the franchisee. “We want to build a successful business with high quality products, create community, create a space for conversation in our “Parlor”, and give back. We have local ties to the city as well and want to invest in it. We feel that Highside Market is the perfect fit for us.”

The shop has a doughnut for everyone - including our four-legged furry friends!

Highside Market opens in late August.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
Two tigers captured after missing in Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
Saturday shooting scene from Brown Avenue
Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus

Latest News

Asian hot-pot restaurant to open in The Landings in Columbus
Asian hot-pot restaurant to open in The Landings in Columbus
Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with early stages of dementia
Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with early stages of dementia
VIDEO: Chambers County road closures due to flooding
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice
LIST: Road closures in Chambers, Harris and Troup counties from flooding