COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new doughnut shop is coming to Uptown Columbus this summer.

Parlor Doughnuts, a craft doughnut and coffee shop, is coming to Highside Market by late summer of 2023.

Parlor Doughnuts will offer a variety of layered doughnuts and specialty drinks. Parlor’s signature “Layered Doughnut” sets them apart from the traditional cake or yeast style.

Craft doughnut shop coming to Highside Market in Columbus (Source: Parlor Doughnut Shop)

“There is nothing like our doughnut here in Georgia. From the first time I tried a layered doughnut at the Parlor Doughnut in Ft. Walton Beach, we have been actively planning to bring a Parlor Doughnut shop to this town,” said the franchisee.

The brand features more than 20 doughnut flavors ranging from the Plain Jane to Maple Pecan, to Cookies N’ Cream, Bourbon Caramel, and more. Each shop has its own local flavor as well.

“We are also a specialty coffee shop where we will focus on quality customer service with a community feel,” said the franchisee.

“We’re excited to bring Parlor Doughnuts’ first Georgia location to Highside Market right here in the heart of the Columbus community,” said Chris Woodruff, President of The Cotton Companies.

Columbus is Parlor Doughnut’s first location in Georgia. Why? Because of the community and history!

“We want to embrace Fort Benning and the military history as well,” said the franchisee. “We want to build a successful business with high quality products, create community, create a space for conversation in our “Parlor”, and give back. We have local ties to the city as well and want to invest in it. We feel that Highside Market is the perfect fit for us.”

The shop has a doughnut for everyone - including our four-legged furry friends!

Highside Market opens in late August.

