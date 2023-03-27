GBI arrests Americus police officer for criminal damage to property

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The GBI has arrested An Americus officer on multiple charges including criminal damage to property.

37-year-old Richard Irvin Franklin II, of Americus, is charged with:

1 count of Criminal Damage to Property 2nd degree

1 count of Making False Statements

1 count of Violation of Oath of Office

On Tuesday, March 7, Americus Police Chief Mark Scott asked the GBI to conduct a criminal investigation on Franklin. Franklin was suspected of committing property damage. GBI agents presented probable cause supporting the issuance of arrest warrants.

On Friday, March 24, Franklin resigned from the Americus Police Department. The GBI arrested Franklin and took him to the Sumter County Law Enforcement Center.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have any information about this investigation, please contact the GBI regional investigative office in Americus at 229-931-2439 or the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677.

