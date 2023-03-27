Business Break
Gov. Brian Kemp holds press conference on Troup Co. storm damage

By Jessie Gibson and James Giles
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is holding a press conference Monday afternoon on storm damage in Troup County.

[TAP OR CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE PRESS CONFERENCE.]

They will then join local elected and emergency management officials to provide an update on the state’s ongoing recovery efforts.

A tornado likely touched down in Troup County Sunday morning around 7:00AM ET. Damage to trees and structures has been reported by local authorities.

A spokesman for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office reports 80-100 structures are damaged. 20-30 structures reportedly sustained major damage in West Point.

