Gov. Brian Kemp surveys damage left by EF-3 tornado in West Point

By James Giles
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp confirmed an EF-3 tornado was responsible for the damage left behind in West Point on Sunday.

Gov. Kemp arrived in Troup County on Monday afternoon around 4PM. He addressed reporters after surveying the damage.

”This situation is continuing to evolve due to the flooding with the heavy rains today. We’re going to continue working to clear roads and then we’ll come back to do more assessment and more clean ups, but our main priority is clearing roads and getting routes clear for the power companies,” said Gov. Kemp.

During his press conference the governor also made a point to reassure residents that help is on the way in the form of disaster relief.

WATCH FULL MONDAY NEWS CONFERENCE

Gov. Kemps says state troopers are helping with traffic control, and the sheriff and his team are also on duty along with The Department of Transportation, Department of Natural Resources, and other agencies. The Army Corp of Engineers is also assisting in West Point.

