Harris County Schools to delay start time by two hours due to weather

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Harris County School District delaying classes by two hours on Monday, March 27th. Classes are being delayed due to severe weather. Students and staff will report two hours later than normal start times.

Buses will run two hours later than normal pickup times. Classes for students and teachers will end at normal times. HCSD says buses are expected to pick up students at their regular scheduled time and route.

HCSD Assistant Superintendent Justin Finney says. “Road flooding, road washouts, and downed trees are possible, and these hazards pose serious risk to school buses and student drivers. This two-hour delay allows district transportation personnel to assess weather and road conditions beginning at daylight. Thank you for your patience as the safety of our students and staff is our highest priority. Our thoughts are with all affected by this terrible weather.”

