Heavy rain, flood threat with isolated severe weather Monday

Tyler’s forecast
The highest risk of Flooding Monday is near and north of Columbus and Phenix City where the...
The highest risk of Flooding Monday is near and north of Columbus and Phenix City where the heaviest rain has fallen.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Tyler Allender
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:15 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We are watching the radar on this early Monday. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to plague areas especially near and north of Highway 80. A lot of the storms should push southeast of Columbus and Phenix City this afternoon.

A storm could briefly turn severe and/or produce a tornado through the morning commute. This is shifting to more of a flooding threat, however. Parts of Troup, Chambers and Meriwether Counties have received 6-10 inches of rain in the last 36 hours.

We could see one round of rain Tuesday, but not many storms. The best chance of rain Tuesday would be south of Columbus and Phenix City.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

