“It’s just shock.” Troup Co. community rallies together following tornado

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - Dozens of families in West Point are without homes following the touchdown of a destructive EF-3 tornado on Sunday morning.

“I don’t know how to describe it,” West Point native Kyle Williams said. “It’s just shock.”

The March 26th tornado that rolled through Troup County is impacting hundreds of locals: from homes and businesses being flattened, to cars destroyed and trees uprooted.

[WATCH: Gov. Brian Kemp surveys West Point storm damage on Monday]

Kyle Williams says before Sunday, his grandmother’s business and his mother’s childhood home sat on the land that is now unrecognizable.

“To stand here and just look around you, and to know 36 hours ago it looked totally different... there just aren’t words,” said Williams.

Carlton Wright of West Point called Motel West Point home for several years. He explained he took shelter under his bed when the strong winds took hold of the building.

“I have always been told, and I truly believe, that God somehow has his hand on this particular area because majority of the time, it’s up above us or below us,” Wright said. “Very seldom does it come and do what it did. Now, I’ve never seen that. I’m 71.”

News Leader 9′s Ashlee Williams caught up with the owner of Motel West Point, Danny Patel, who said he is working to help displaced victims who were living there. Patel explained the motel has been in his family since the late 1970′s.

“... stuff like this we can only pray that we can start over with a fresh new start,” said Patel.

But one thing is certain: the West Point community is all hands on deck, working to pick up the pieces and move forward together.

Jamie Huff with the American Red Cross said the group is working with local organizations to provide shelter, food and other necessities to tornado victims.

“... the joy in their face, the happiness of being able to know there’s somebody out there... a safe haven,” explained Huff. “Being able to go somewhere in the time of need, and be able to relax and breathe knowing they are getting the help that they need.”

The Red Cross has established an emergency shelter in West Point. The shelter is at Point University Gym at 1201 Ave. D.

Churches are also stepping up to the plate to help.

West Point First United Methodist Church is currently accepting and distributing clothing of all sizes. It is located at 306 E 7th St.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.