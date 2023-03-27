Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika

Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika
Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Niffer’s Place in Opelika is closed until further notice due to damage from storms.

According to the business, no one was in the building at the time of the storm, therefore no injuries occurred. Niffer’s says the back of the building has damage from heavy rains.

Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika
Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika(Source: WTVM)

Niffer’s Auburn location is open for regular business hours.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
Two tigers captured after missing in Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
Saturday shooting scene from Brown Avenue
Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus

Latest News

VIDEO: Chambers County road closures due to flooding
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice
LIST: Road closures in Chambers, Harris and Troup counties from flooding
Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival
Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival
Columbus State University to celebrate Cody the Cougar’s 53rd birthday
Columbus State University to celebrate Cody the Cougar’s 53rd birthday