Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new dessert place is landing is Columbus and it’s a southern favorite!

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming soon to The Landings in Columbus - moving into the old Sweet Frog building, located at 2511 Airport Thruway.

The Landings managing company says that the owner anticipates beginning construction in early April and opening early to mid June.

For more information on The Peach Cobbler Factory, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.