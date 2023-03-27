Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus(Source: Peach Cobbler Factory)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new dessert place is landing is Columbus and it’s a southern favorite!

The Peach Cobbler Factory is coming soon to The Landings in Columbus - moving into the old Sweet Frog building, located at 2511 Airport Thruway.

The Landings managing company says that the owner anticipates beginning construction in early April and opening early to mid June.

For more information on The Peach Cobbler Factory, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
Two tigers captured after missing in Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari
Saturday shooting scene from Brown Avenue
Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers

Latest News

There is a traffic alert.
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice
ST FRANCIS CENTER FOR DIGESTIVE DISORDERS
BUSINESS BREAK - ST FRANCIS CENTER FOR DIGESTIVE DISORDERS
A school bus.
Harris County School District cancels classes due to severe weather
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado