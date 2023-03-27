Business Break
Police: Woman found crawling in diaper, begging for help; relative charged

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they...
Officers charged the woman's relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.
By Ken Curtis and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - A man faces elder abuse and neglect charges after police found a woman crawling around a home wearing only an adult diaper and begging for help, per a police statement.

Officers charged the woman’s relative and caretaker, Jason Proctor, on Friday after they investigated the downtown home.

“The victim was transported to a Dothan hospital where she was admitted for inpatient treatment and may have to undergo surgery,” Lt. Ronald Hall said in a statement.

Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

The police statement did not specify the alleged victim’s age.

Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.
Jason Proctor, 37, is held in the Houston County Jail without bond.

