Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Preschooler gives classmate Spanish lesson during lunch time

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. (Source: Marcos de Niza Preschool / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPE, Ariz. (Gray News/TMX) – An Arizona preschooler was captured on video teaching his friend how to count in Spanish.

A video shared earlier this month by the Marcos de Niza Preschool in Tempe shows the young students gathered around their lunch tables.

One boy teaches his friend how to count to 10 in Spanish. He even has his friend repeat “nueve,” for nine, just to make sure he got it right.

“Nothing like a Spanish lesson during lunch,” the school wrote alongside the video on Instagram. “What a great teacher!”

Adorable!

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
Two tigers captured after missing in Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
Saturday shooting scene from Brown Avenue
Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus

Latest News

Damage in Troup County from Sunday morning tornado
Gov. Brian Kemp holds press conference on Troup Co. storm damage
A 172-year-old church in Mississppi was demolished by Friday's storms.
'We are devastated': 172-year-old church demolished in storms
Prosecutors agreed to drop attempted grand theft and possessing criminal tools charges.
2 fishermen caught cheating at Ohio tournament plead guilty
Federal Reserve Board Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr listens to participants at a...
Fed official: Regulators will ensure all deposits are ‘safe’