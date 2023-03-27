Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Spring break travel to top pre-pandemic levels

The spring break travel rush is on and the surge in demand is raising concerns. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The spring break travel rush is on, and the surge in demand is raising concerns as the industry continues to struggle with staffing shortages and aviation incidents.

The Federal Aviation Administration is already warning of a shortage of air traffic controllers that could cause increased delays at New York’s three major airports this summer, where the air traffic control facilities are only 54% staffed.

“We’re seeing it, we’re seeing it with delays, we’re seeing it with cancellations. That is leading some travelers to say, ‘You know what? I would travel more if we could fix that air travel experience,’” U.S. Travel Association CEO Geoff Freeman said.

Spring break travel is expected to top pre-pandemic levels. The latest figures from the travel website Hopper show many travelers are concerned about flight disruptions.

Hopper says 20% of its spring break travelers are buying extra trip protection.

Airfare prices are up 4% compared to 2019.

Even still, industry figures say 158 million Americans will fly for spring break. That is an average of 2.6 million travelers each day.

“We’re expecting this spring break to likely break records for the number of travelers who are getting out there and how much they’re spending, given the huge demand coming out of the pandemic,” Hopper’s lead economist Hayley Berg said.

The top destinations this year are Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Los Angeles and Miami.

In Miami, airport demand is 20% higher than in 2019. That is so high that officials are asking people to show up three hours before a domestic flight instead of the typical two hours.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Tiger unaccounted for in Wild Animal Safari
Two tigers captured after missing in Pine Mountain’s Wild Animal Safari
Saturday shooting scene from Brown Avenue
Two people shot, killed overnight in Columbus
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers

Latest News

Kimberly Berry looks at what's left of her home outside Anguilla, Miss., Saturday, March 25,...
Tornado recovery tough in Mississippi, one of poorest states
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
FILE- Light illuminates part of the Supreme Court building on Capitol Hill in Washington, Nov....
Supreme Court to hear lawsuit involving disability activist
FILE - German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi speak...
Italy invites Florida school on field trip after principal forced to resign over David statue
There is a traffic alert.
All roads in Chambers County considered ‘impassable’ until further notice