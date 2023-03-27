Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with early stages of dementia

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man in his late 70s.

Roosevelt Pye was last seen in Columbus around 3 PM - driving a silver 2019 Kia Forte with a Georgia tag (CQI 7389).

Pye has early stages of dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease.

Notify the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office if you have information on Pye’s whereabouts or if you located the vehicle at 706-665-8681.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.