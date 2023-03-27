Troup County School System cancels school for Monday due to storms in area

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System is cancelling school on Monday, March 27, due to more potential severe weather.

According to TCSS, new information within the last hour from the Troup County EMA says there will be more heavy rainfall overnight and the potential for flooding. TCSS has now decided to cancel school for Monday, March 27.

All TCSS employees should report to work tomorrow as safely as possible unless they are affected by the recent storms. If school district employees have issues based on the impending weather or the tornado, they should contact their supervisor.

[MORE INFORMATION ON TORNADO IN TROUP COUNTY ON MARCH 26.]

