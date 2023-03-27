Business Break
Troup County School System cancels school for Monday due to storms in area

Troup County School System
Troup County School System
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Troup County School System is cancelling school on Monday, March 27, due to more potential severe weather.

According to TCSS, new information within the last hour from the Troup County EMA says there will be more heavy rainfall overnight and the potential for flooding. TCSS has now decided to cancel school for Monday, March 27.

[MORE INFORMATION ON TORNADO IN TROUP COUNTY ON MARCH 26.]

