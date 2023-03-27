LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - Schools across the Chattahoochee Valley have announced delays and closings for Monday, March 27, due to the anticipation of inclement weather.
See the complete list below:
- Troup County School System - CLOSED
- Harris County Schools - Two-hour delay
- Chattahoochee County Schools - Two-hour delay
- Muscogee County Schools - Two-hour delay
