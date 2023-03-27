LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley

CHATTAHOOCHEE VALLEY (WTVM) - Schools across the Chattahoochee Valley have announced delays and closings for Monday, March 27, due to the anticipation of inclement weather.

See the complete list below:

Troup County School System - CLOSED

Harris County Schools - Two-hour delay

Chattahoochee County Schools - Two-hour delay

Muscogee County Schools - Two-hour delay

