Uptown Columbus to host 11th annual Food Truck Festival

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus will host its 11th annual Food Truck Festival.

Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” on April 1. The Spring Food Truck Festival will feature 40 food trucks from around the state right in Uptown’s backyard.

Attendees can taste a variety of flavors ranging from seafood to BBQ, vegan to Latin, phillys and Greek flavored trucks to sweets and hand squeezed lemonade treats!

Along with the food trucks, attendees can experience arts and crafts vendors, beverages, and a DJ throughout the day.

Admission is $5 per person; children 10 and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased in advance at Event Brite or at the gate the day of the event. Vendors will be accepting both cash and card. Tables and chairs will be available, but guests are welcome to bring their own tailgate style chairs and blankets.

The festival begins at 11:00 a.m. and lasts until 6:00 p.m. The gates will close at 5:00 p.m. to any new attendees. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

