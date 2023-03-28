Auburn coaches, AD to take part in annual AMBUSH engagement tour

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze, basketball head coach Bruce Pearl, Athletics Director John Cohen and others are set to take part in an engagement tour, held annually by the university’s alumni association.

The coaches will make four stops as part of AMBUSH 2023, which provides a social meet and greet with Auburn alumni while raising scholarship funds for future generations of Auburn students.

The four stops of the engagement tour include:

Atlanta Auburn Club (Atlanta, GA) – Tuesday, April 25, 2023

JW Marriott Atlanta Buckhead (3300 Lenox Rd NE, Atlanta, GA United States 30326).

Deadline for reservations is April 18, 2023.

For tickets and more information visit http://aub.ie/ambushatlanta.

Huntsville-Madison County Auburn Club (Huntsville, AL) – Thursday, April 27, 2023

Stovehouse (3414 Governors Drive, Huntsville, AL United States 35805).

Deadline for reservations is April 20, 2023.

For tickets and more information visit http://aub.ie/ambushhuntsville.

Greater Nashville Auburn Club (Nashville, TN) – Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Loveless Barn (8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN United States 37221).

Deadline for reservations is May 9, 2023.

For tickets and more information visit http://aub.ie/ambushnashville.

West Georgia Auburn Club (LaGrange, GA) – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

Great Wolf Lodge (150 Tom Hall Pkwy, LaGrange, GA United States 30240).

Deadline for reservations is May 10, 2023.

For tickets and more information visit http://aub.ie/ambushwestga.

