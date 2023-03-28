Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn man arrested on burglary, theft warrants

Auburn man arrested on burglary, theft warrants
Auburn man arrested on burglary, theft warrants(Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested on burglary and theft of property warrants.

On March 24, Auburn police arrested 47-year-old Damarius Montrell Morgan on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

The arrest stems from police receiving a report of a burglary at a business located in the 100 block of North Gay Street. An employee of the business reported that during the late-night hours of March 23 and early morning hours of March 24, a suspect made unlawful entry into the business and stole property.

Morgan was developed as a suspect, and he was located by officers later in the day on March 24. After further investigation, Morgan was arrested and charged with the burglary and theft.

Morgan was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

Latest News

Columbus man donates mattresses to Columbus Fire Dept. after being saved from fire
Columbus man donates mattresses to Columbus Fire Dept. after being saved from fire
Columbus man donates mattresses to Columbus Fire Dept. after being saved from fire
Columbus man donates mattresses to Columbus Fire Dept. after being saved from fire
Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man with early stages of dementia
Talbot Co. Sheriff’s Office locate missing man with early stages of dementia
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus
Suspect arrested, charged in death of 63-year-old woman on Joy Road in Columbus