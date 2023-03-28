Auburn man arrested on burglary, theft warrants

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - An Auburn man was arrested on burglary and theft of property warrants.

On March 24, Auburn police arrested 47-year-old Damarius Montrell Morgan on warrants charging him with burglary third degree and theft of property fourth degree.

The arrest stems from police receiving a report of a burglary at a business located in the 100 block of North Gay Street. An employee of the business reported that during the late-night hours of March 23 and early morning hours of March 24, a suspect made unlawful entry into the business and stole property.

Morgan was developed as a suspect, and he was located by officers later in the day on March 24. After further investigation, Morgan was arrested and charged with the burglary and theft.

Morgan was transported to the Lee County Jail and held on a $4,000 bond.

