Christian singer Lauren Daigle holds vigil in place of concert after Nashville school shooting

Lauren Daigle accepts the artist of the year award during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15,...
Lauren Daigle accepts the artist of the year award during the Dove Awards on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.(Mark Humphrey | AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By JT Thomas and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – Following the mass shooting at a Christian school in Nashville that killed three students and three adults, singer Lauren Daigle postponed her concert to instead host a community vigil.

In an Instagram story, the Christian singer asked her fans who had planned to come to her concert at Marathon Music Works in Nashville on Monday evening to instead join her for a community-wide prayer vigil.

Daigle’s post to her 2.2 million Instagram followers read:

Today’s shooting is truly heartbreaking for our Nashville community and all of those impacted. I’m going to postpone my performance tonight, and in its place, host a community-wide Prayer Vigil. To everyone who was planning to come out, please continue to come join us as we share in a time of prayer and worship to honor the victims and everyone in need.

To those in the local Nashville area, if you need a safe place to come pray, mourn, and be with your community, please join us. The doors are open for all.

Same location. Same time.

Daigle’s concert is rescheduled for April 5. All tickets for the originally scheduled date will be honored.

The shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville left six victims dead, including:

  • 9-year-old students Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney
  • 60-year-old Katherine Koonce, the school’s top administrator
  • 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, a substitute teacher
  • 61-year-old Mike Hill, a custodian.

Police identified the shooter as 28-year-old Audrey Hale, a former student of the school. Hale was shot and killed by police during an exchange of gunfire.

While an official motive has not been identified, Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe Hale had “some resentment for having to go to that school.”

Initially, police identified Hale as a woman, but Drake later said in a news conference that Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale currently identified.

The Presbyterian school has about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

