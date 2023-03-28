Business Break
City of LaGrange Animal Shelter offering free microchip event
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Animal Shelter is offering a free microchip event in April.

The event will take place on April 22, from 8 AM - 12 PM, at the LaGrange Animal Shelter located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.

The city has secured a grant for 200 free microchips. The microchips are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Animals need to be three months or older and current on rabies shots. Owners need to bring proof of vaccination.

“We have taken in 435 animals this year already and most of the animals are not microchipped,” said Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “Hopefully we can get more animals microchipped with this event and reunite them with their owners.”

This event is open to the public.

For more information, call at 706-298-3606 or via Facebook.

