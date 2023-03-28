City of LaGrange Animal Shelter offering free microchip event

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Animal Shelter is offering a free microchip event in April.

The event will take place on April 22, from 8 AM - 12 PM, at the LaGrange Animal Shelter located at 1390 Orchard Hill Road.

The city has secured a grant for 200 free microchips. The microchips are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Animals need to be three months or older and current on rabies shots. Owners need to bring proof of vaccination.

“We have taken in 435 animals this year already and most of the animals are not microchipped,” said Animal Services Supervisor Chris Bussey. “Hopefully we can get more animals microchipped with this event and reunite them with their owners.”

This event is open to the public.

For more information, call at 706-298-3606 or via Facebook.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.