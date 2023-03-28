Business Break
Columbus man donates mattresses to Columbus Fire Dept. after being saved from fire

By WTVM Digital Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local man who survived a fire is now giving back to the fire station that helped saved his life.

Jason Martin donated 16 new mattresses to fire station #11 on Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

Martin is the owner of Sleep Center and decided to show his appreciation, however, this isn’t the first time Martin has donated mattresses. He did the same thing five years ago.

Martin’s home caught on fire eight years ago, and he says he will never forget what firefighters did for him during his tragedy.

“These guys they help out strangers, they are strangers to them - they risk their lives to go in and help these strangers,” said Jason Martin. “So it’s important that we show appreciation for these folks.”

Martin plans to donate every five years to help the firefighters get a good night’s rest, as many of them sleep at the station for several days.

