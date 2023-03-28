Business Break
Deadly I-185 hit and run suspect pleads not guilty in court

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:21 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The suspect in a deadly hit and run pleaded not guilty in Recorder’s Court Monday afternoon.

Ashly Lewis pleaded not guilty in the death of a man who’s body was found near I-185 and Macon Road.

34-year-old Robert Carter was found dead in the early morning hours of March 9. According to the police, he was killed after being hit by a car.

Police concluded that Carter’s killing could have been intentional after conducting further investigation. On March 14, Ashly Lewis was arrested for aggravated assault and murder in the death of Carter.

Carter’s family members say Robert did not know the suspect and they had no relation between each other.

“They did not know each other prior to that day so basically she killed someone who she knew of less than 24 hours and that’s the part that hurt the most,” said Anita Carter-Seay, the victim’s mother. “I mean where did this creature come from or what lagoon did she just crawled out of... and I’m glad she’s gonna remain in there. I just hope and pray that I can live through everything and be able to see justice prevail.”

The case was bounded over to Superior Court.

