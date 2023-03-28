Dry Conditions Start Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A little rain made it back into the Valley today, but it is moving out now and we will have a break from any rain or storm concerns for the next few days.

Nice and dry through the end of the work week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Overnight tonight will see dry and breezy conditions with lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow afternoon will be seasonable with highs in the upper 60s and lots of sunshine (feeling like spring!). The sunshine sticks around Thursday, but we will start to warm back up a bit with highs in the mid and upper 70s. The warming trend continues into Friday with highs making it back into the low 80s.

Warm weather sticks around next weekend with a few storms in the mix early Saturday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Saturday will end our dry streak unfortunately, with rain and storms making another appearance for the weekend. For now it looks like the worst of the weather will be north and west of us, but we will watch this closely over the next few days to let you know if we have any concerns. The good news is the front will move through quickly and should leave us with a nice, dry day Sunday.

Next week may see the warmest temperatures so far this season. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The weather stays dry and warm as we move into the next work week, with highs still in the 80s and rain not expected until Wednesday.

