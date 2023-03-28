Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dry Conditions Start Tonight

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A little rain made it back into the Valley today, but it is moving out now and we will have a break from any rain or storm concerns for the next few days.

Nice and dry through the end of the work week.
Nice and dry through the end of the work week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Overnight tonight will see dry and breezy conditions with lows in the mid 40s. Tomorrow afternoon will be seasonable with highs in the upper 60s and lots of sunshine (feeling like spring!). The sunshine sticks around Thursday, but we will start to warm back up a bit with highs in the mid and upper 70s. The warming trend continues into Friday with highs making it back into the low 80s.

Warm weather sticks around next weekend with a few storms in the mix early Saturday.
Warm weather sticks around next weekend with a few storms in the mix early Saturday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Saturday will end our dry streak unfortunately, with rain and storms making another appearance for the weekend. For now it looks like the worst of the weather will be north and west of us, but we will watch this closely over the next few days to let you know if we have any concerns. The good news is the front will move through quickly and should leave us with a nice, dry day Sunday.

Next week may see the warmest temperatures so far this season.
Next week may see the warmest temperatures so far this season.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The weather stays dry and warm as we move into the next work week, with highs still in the 80s and rain not expected until Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

Latest News

Rain chances are lowest to the north and much higher to the south Tuesday.
Rain and storms for some Tuesday, Everyone dries out mid week
Rain chances will be highest the farther south you live Tuesday. We all dry out by Wednesday...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Damage in Troup County from Sunday morning tornado
“It’s just shock.” Troup Co. community rallies together following tornado
Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika
Niffer’s Place closed until further notice due to damage from storms in Opelika