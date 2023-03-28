Business Break
Family hit by second tornado in two months
By Amanda Rose
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Derrick Winston’s childhood home is now dust and rubble.

His 86-year-old mother and brother took cover in a hall closet as a severe storm tore through their West Point home on Sunday night.

“He saw rain and when he looked up he was looking at the sky,” said Winston.

It isn’t the first time the family has survived a deadly storm. Just two months ago another tornado ripped through Winston’s home in LaGrange.

“I think it’s the closest thing to death if you ever went through it,” he said.

Winston and his wife are living an apartment nearby waiting on the insurance company to pay for the thousands of dollars in damages. Now, his headache continues with the rest of his family homeless too.

“I just thank god that we’re okay, we’re living. All that stuff can be replaced,” Winston said.

Neighbors dropped in to send their love and support.

Kay Sturkie, who lives a street down, says the town is resilient and the people in it are fighters.

“God is going to be with them and we’re going to keep them in our prayers,” she said.

And that’s all Winston and his family can hope for.

“Just keep us in your prayers. It’d mean a lot to us,” Winston said.

Troup County says 14 crews have been out all day assessing damages. If you need additional assistance, the county says reach out to the local Red Cross.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

