Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomes 39 nurses to residency program

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 9:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional welcomed 39 new nurses to its residency program.

The year-long program focuses on supporting nurses as they transition from advanced beginner to competent clinical professionals in the Piedmont system.

The new registered nurses met with program coordinators, got an overview of the program, and enjoyed a panel discussing self-care and holistic wellness.

“That’s what residency is about for us - it allows the touch point thought out the year with restructure curriculum exercise time to talk and develop metal relationships with others so we set you up for success,” said Chief Nursing Officer Cary Burcham.

New nurses also had the chance to talk to current nurses, asking them what they can expect while being in the program.

