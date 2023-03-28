Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Portugal: 2 dead, several injured in Muslim center stabbing

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further...
Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese police shot a man suspected of stabbing two people to death at an Ismaili Muslim center in Lisbon, authorities said Tuesday.

Police were called to the center late Tuesday morning where they encountered a suspect “armed with a large knife,” a police statement said.

Police ordered him to surrender but he advanced toward them and was “neutralized,” the statement said. The suspect was taken to a Lisbon hospital where he was in police custody.

Several other people were wounded, according to the statement, but it provided no further details.

Prime Minister António Costa said police shot the suspect. Costa told reporters the attack was “a criminal act.”

“Everything points to this being an isolated incident,” Costa said, without elaborating.

There was no immediate word on the identity of those killed.

Armed police from a special operations unit could be seen forming a perimeter outside the building. Costa said police were investigating the attack and it was too soon to speculate about a motive.

The Shia Imami Ismaili Muslims, generally known as the Ismailis, belong to the Shia branch of Islam, according to their website. The Ismaili Muslims are a culturally diverse community living in more than 25 countries around the world, it says.

Portugal hasn’t recorded any significant terror attacks in recent decades, and religious violence is virtually unheard of.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
GBI arrests Americus police officer for criminal damage to property
GBI arrests Americus police officer for criminal damage to property

Latest News

GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens of people died in a fire at Mexico's National Migration Institute in...
GRAPHIC: Victims pulled out of building in migrant facility fire
FILE - Debris is strewn around tornado damaged homes, Sunday, March 26, 2023, in Rolling Fork,...
Study says warming-fueled supercells to hit South more often
New York Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, stands with protesters urging lawmakers to raise...
Push in states for $20 minimum wage as inflation persists
Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
39 dead in fire at Mexico migrant center near US border