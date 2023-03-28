Railroad crossing at Orchard Hill Road closed to traffic in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The railroad crossing at Orchard Hill Road is currently closed to traffic for the next few days.

Railroad crossing crews will be shutting down this area of track to make repairs. Crews also plan to close the railroad crossings at Swift Street and Mulberry Street in the next few days.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during this time.

