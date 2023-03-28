Rain and storms for some Tuesday, Everyone dries out mid week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - About half of us will see rain and even some storms Tuesday before we all dry out tonight, Wednesday and the remainder of the workweek. Temperatures will briefly turn a little cooler.

An isolated strong to severe storms is possible Tuesday afternoon in our southern counties. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Areas of dense fog can be found out there on this Tuesday morning. Otherwise, we’ll have more clouds than sun. The pesky front that has plagued us with heavy rain and severe weather is beginning to move south, but it’s still close enough that some of us will get rain. Hardly a drop of rain is expected in our northern counties, occasional showers are possible near Phenix City and Columbus, whereas our southern counties stand a 70-80% chance of rain starting mid to late morning. However, the stormiest weather looks to be early to mid afternoon. A strong to severe storm or two can’t be ruled out. Highs will stay in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The highest coverage of rain Tuesday will be in our southern counties. Mostly dry to the north of Columbus. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We all dry out tonight. Turning partly cloudy, breezy and cooler with lows in the 40s early Wednesday! It’ll be close to 40 degrees in our northern communities and closer to 50 degrees in our far southern communities.

We'll wake up to the 40s Wednesday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Partly cloudy to cloudy Wednesday morning. More sun is expected after lunch. We’ll max out in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

Thursday will be our chilliest morning with many of us in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out in the normally colder spots away from the city.

Sunny and beautiful Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. It gets breezy and warmer Friday with highs returning to the 80s. Clouds begin to increase. A storm system across the middle of the country will bring another risk of severe weather to our northwest Friday and Friday night.

The middle of the country stands a good chance of seeing some severe weather Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

We expect some scattered showers and storms Saturday, especially during the first half of the day. Strong to severe storms are possible, but it is way too early for specifics so stay tuned. Mostly dry to wrap up the weekend with highs in the 70s Sunday. The 80s return next week with a slow increase in rain chances perhaps.

We all dry out by tonight and Wednesday with slightly cooler weather, too. That will be short-lived. A quick warm up comes our way by Friday. Another round of some showers and storms are anticipated for the weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.