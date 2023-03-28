Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Report: Student was landing when 2 small planes collided

The NTSB’s preliminary report doesn’t list a cause for the crash or assign blame. The...
The NTSB’s preliminary report doesn’t list a cause for the crash or assign blame. The investigation will continue.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — A student pilot was trying to land a small plane at a central Florida airport when it collided with another small plane, sending both aircraft crashing into a lake and killing four people, a preliminary report released Tuesday said.

A Piper J-3 Cub seaplane and a Piper PA-28 Cherokee fixed-wing plane were both conducting instructional flights when they collided March 7 over Lake Hartridge near Winter Haven Regional Airport, a National Transportation Safety Board report said. Winter Haven is about 40 miles southwest of Orlando.

According to recorded radio transmissions, the student pilot in the PA-28 was performing landing maneuvers to a runway at the nearby airport. Four seconds after the PA-28 pilot’s final transmission, the plane collided nearly straight on with the J-3 at about 575 feet above sea level, officials said.

The J-3 had been returning to its base for a water landing on a nearby lake after a local flight, the report said. The seaplane was not equipped with a radio and was not self-announcing or able to receive transmissions on a common traffic advisory frequency, investigators said.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office previously said Faith Irene Bake, 24, a pilot/flight instructor with Sunrise Aviation, and Zachary Jean Mace, 19, a student at Polk State College, were aboard the fixed-wing plane, which was operated by Sunrise Aviation in Ormond Beach on behalf of Polk State College. Both were from Winter Haven.

Randall Elbert Crawford, 67, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and Louis C. Defazio, 78, of Fredericksburg, Texas, were aboard the seaplane, which was operated by Jack Brown’s Seaplane Base, the sheriff’s office said. The NTSB report didn’t say who was flying that plane.

Rescue workers recovered all four bodies from the water shortly after the crash. All major portions of both planes, except for the right wing and aileron of the PA-28, were recovered from the lake and held for further examination, officials said.

The NTSB’s preliminary report doesn’t list a cause for the crash or assign blame. The investigation will continue.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Peach Cobbler Factory to open early summer in Columbus
Family of shooting victim seeks answers
‘Wrong place at the wrong time’: Family of shooting victim seeks answers
Storm damage in West Point, Georgia
Multiple people injured, nearly 100 structures damaged from Troup County tornado
LIST: Schools delays and closings across Chattahoochee Valley
One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.
Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

Latest News

Image taken from a video showing ambulances and rescue teams staffers outside an immigration...
40 killed in fire at immigration detention center in Mexico
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy accuses the president of misleading members and the public.
Debt ceiling impasse: McCarthy presses Biden to negotiate
Troup County School System
Troup County School System adjusts bus routes due to road closures from storm
Two women cry at a prayer vigil at Woodmont Christian Church for victims of a mass shooting at...
Nashville school shooting victims include pastor’s daughter
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville school shooter fired indiscriminately at victims