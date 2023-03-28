Single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead on Manchester Expressway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One man is dead following single-vehicle crash on Manchester Expressway in Columbus.

According to Columbus police, the crash occurred in the westbound lane of Manchester Expressway near the Warm Springs Road Connector.

Muscogee Co. Coroner Buddy Bryan says the victim is identified as 23-year-old Diego Javier Trejo-Martinez. Martinez was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:03 AM on March 28.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

